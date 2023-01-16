League leader Arsenal sink Spurs to move 8 points clear

Arsenal powered to their first Premier League win at Tottenham in nine years as the leaders took advantage of Hugo Lloris' blunder to seal a 2-0 victory in Sunday's north London derby.

Mikel Arteta's side were gifted the lead by Tottenham goalkeeper Lloris, who pushed Bukayo Saka's cross into his own net early in the first half.

Martin Odegaard added Arsenal's second goal with a superb long-range strike before the interval.

Arsenal's first league double over their bitter rivals since 2013-14 moved them eight points clear of second placed Manchester City after the champions' defeat at Manchester United on Saturday.

As Arsenal's unexpected title charge gathers pace, their trip up the Seven Sisters Road to fifth placed Tottenham was a significant test of their mettle.