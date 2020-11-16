Argentine great Javier Mascherano retires

Reuters
Buenos Aires, Argentina
default-image

Argentina's most capped player Javier Mascherano has announced his retirement from football, aged 36.

Mascherano, a combative midfielder at River Plate, Corinthians, Liverpool, and Barcelona amongst other clubs, made his surprise announcement after his side Estudiantes lost 1-0 to Argentinos Juniors in a league match on Sunday.

Advertisement

"I lived my profession 100 per cent, to the maximum that I possibly can, and for a while now that has been getting harder," he told reporters. "Sometimes you don't choose the end, it happens all by itself."

Mascherano enjoyed his most successful spell at Barcelona, where he won 19 titles in eight years, including five La Ligas and two Champions Leagues.

He played 147 times for Argentina, appearing in four World Cup finals. He also won two gold medals with the Argentine Olympics team in 2004 and 2008.

More News

Liverpool's Salah tests COVID-19 positive

Mohamed Salah

Bangladesh beat Nepal after 5 yrs

Nabib Newaz Jibon scored first goal within just 10 minutes

Neymar to miss Brazil's upcoming World Cup qualifiers

Brazil`s Neymar looks dejected after the match in Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia on 6 July, 2018

Messi denied winning goal as Argentina held by Paraguay

Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) controls the ball next to Paraguay's Mathias Villasanti (R) during their closed-door 2022 FIFA World Cup South American qualifier football match at La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires on 12 November 2020