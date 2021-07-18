Arsenal agree deal to sign Brighton defender White for $69m: Report

The Iran international joined Brighton from Eredivisie outfit AZ Alkmaar in 2018 but struggled for regular first-team chances, scoring four goals in 61 appearances in all competitions.

"Ali has been a very good professional and great to work with, but this move is a good one and gives him the chance of more regular game time, which is not something we are able to guarantee," Potter said in a statement.

"I'd like to thank Ali for his hard work during my time here and wish him all the best for the future."