Argentina face the 'Desert Foxes'

Have you ever heard the word Fennec? The word "fennec" is derived from the Arabic word fanak.

The Arabic term refers to the fennec fox, a small but remarkably cunning desert animal renowned for its hunting skills.

That is also the nickname of the Algerian national football team. Algeria may not be considered a global football powerhouse, but like the desert fox, they have the ability to catch stronger opponents by surprise. Tonight in Kansas City, the challenge awaiting them is none other than Lionel Messi's Argentina.

History suggests Algeria are more than capable of producing upsets. In their very first World Cup match in 1982, they stunned West Germany with a famous victory. At the time, however, the final group-stage matches were not played simultaneously. Algeria had already completed their fixtures when West Germany defeated Austria 1-0 in the last group match—a result that conveniently sent both European sides through while eliminating Algeria on goal difference.

The match became infamous as the "Disgrace of Gijón," one of the greatest scandals in World Cup history. FIFA subsequently changed the rules, ensuring that the final group-stage matches would kick off at the same time.