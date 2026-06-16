Argentina face the 'Desert Foxes'
Have you ever heard the word Fennec? The word "fennec" is derived from the Arabic word fanak.
The Arabic term refers to the fennec fox, a small but remarkably cunning desert animal renowned for its hunting skills.
That is also the nickname of the Algerian national football team. Algeria may not be considered a global football powerhouse, but like the desert fox, they have the ability to catch stronger opponents by surprise. Tonight in Kansas City, the challenge awaiting them is none other than Lionel Messi's Argentina.
History suggests Algeria are more than capable of producing upsets. In their very first World Cup match in 1982, they stunned West Germany with a famous victory. At the time, however, the final group-stage matches were not played simultaneously. Algeria had already completed their fixtures when West Germany defeated Austria 1-0 in the last group match—a result that conveniently sent both European sides through while eliminating Algeria on goal difference.
The match became infamous as the "Disgrace of Gijón," one of the greatest scandals in World Cup history. FIFA subsequently changed the rules, ensuring that the final group-stage matches would kick off at the same time.
Algeria came close to another historic upset in the 2014 World Cup, pushing Germany to extra time in the Round of 16 before eventually losing. Since then, however, they failed to qualify for the next two World Cups, suffering heartbreaking near misses on both occasions. Their triumph at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations appeared to signal the beginning of a new era, but that promise quickly faded as they were eliminated in the group stage at both the 2021 and 2023 AFCON tournaments. Now, under head coach Vladimir Petković, a team that had been struggling with inconsistency and an identity crisis has found its way back on course.
Unlike the previous two qualification campaigns, Algeria booked their place at this World Cup with relative ease. They also arrive in high spirits after defeating the Netherlands in a pre-tournament friendly.
The biggest star in the squad is, of course, Riyad Mahrez. The former Leicester City and Manchester City winger has won virtually every major trophy in English football. Although the Saudi Pro League player is no longer at his peak, he remains Algeria''s primary attacking threat on the right flank.
One potential X-factor is 20-year-old midfielder Ibrahim Maza. The Bayer Leverkusen youngster has impressed throughout the season and is already attracting interest from several top European clubs.
At the back, Ryan Ait-Nouri, now with Manchester City, provides pace and attacking thrust from left-back, which could cause problems for Argentina''s right-backs, Nahuel Molina or Gonzalo Montiel. Borussia Dortmund defender Ramy Bensebaini adds experience and stability to the defence.
Between the posts stands Luca Zidane.
Does the surname sound familiar? It should. He is the son of French football legend Zinedine Zidane. While his father represented France, Luca now guards the goal for his ancestors'' homeland. Despite suffering a fractured jaw in April, he has recovered in time to reclaim his place between the posts.
History and recent form both suggest that Algeria will be anything but an easy opponent for Argentina.
After all, that''s exactly what the Fennec Foxes—the Desert Foxes—are known for.