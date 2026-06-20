Argentina face Austria with knockout stage in sight

"We definitely watched their game before we left," the defender said after their opening win.

"It's incredible that Messi started such a tournament with a hat trick. Absolutely insane... Let's hope he doesn't (do it) next week."

Alaba was quick to stress that Argentina's quality extends well beyond their talisman.

"We know what kind of opponent we're up against, what kind of quality they have in their ranks, even besides Messi, but also what they're capable of as a team," he said.