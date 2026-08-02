UEFA, CONCACAF target Infantino after FIFA shelve World Cup private investment plan

North and Central American football’s governing body CONCACAF went further still and called for “a comprehensive reckoning with this presidency” while slamming Infantino’s “poor governance and leadership”.

Their responses came hours after Infantino had issued a statement announcing the humiliating climb-down after a furious backlash since the plan was first revealed on Tuesday.

“Our purpose has always been -- and will always be -- to unite and improve,” Infantino, who hopes to be re-elected next year for a final term, said in a statement.

“As a result, this proposal will not proceed.”

FIFA, world football’s governing body, had floated the plan on Tuesday, saying it could raise up to $4.2 billion based on a valuation of $20 billion for a new commercial subsidiary, called the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), which it proposed would run events such as the World Cup and Club World Cup.

It said that, if approved, the project could provide each of FIFA’s 211 member associations with a one-off payment of $20 million in early 2027, and increase their funding allocation for the 2027-2030 cycle from $8 million to $20 million.