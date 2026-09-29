Brazil come from behind to beat Australia 4-2 in friendly

Brazil came from behind to beat a gallant Australia 4-2 in an entertaining friendly in front of over 52,000 fans in Brisbane on Tuesday.

The five-time World Cup winners scored two goals late in the second half to see off a Socceroos outfit who have only beaten their illustrious opponents once in their history.

The South Americans needed a last-minute goal to salvage a draw in their first match in Townsville on Friday, but turned in an improved performance to emerge victorious in the second part of their double-header.

"It was a difficult game, Australia is a very good team," Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti said.

"It was a good quality game, they played with intensity and they have good quality and are very strong physically."

Brazil opened the scoring in the third minute when full-back Vanderson found space on the edge of the box and fired a powerful volley past a diving Patrick Beach.