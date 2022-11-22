Which team have most valuable squad?

According to a study conducted by Swiss research group CIES Football Observatory, England's 26-man squad is worth just under 1.5 billion euros ($1.54 billion) in transfer value, with 19-year-old Bellingham valued at 202 million euros.

The Borussia Dortmund player enhanced his reputation as one of the world's top young players with a superb goal in England's 6-2 victory over Iran in their tournament opener.

Brazil are second on the list with a transfer value of 1.45 billion euros. Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr was their most valuable player at 200 million euros.