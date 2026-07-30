FIFA investigating Argentina players for ruckus after World Cup final

Argentina’s contentious exit from the World Cup could end up having long-term consequences, as FIFA on Monday announced assault charges against two Albiceleste players and an assistant coach.

Midfielder Leandro Paredes faces three assault charges, defender Nahuel Molina faces charge of assault and unsporting behavior, and assistant coach Roberto Ayala is accused of one count of assault.

The allegations stem from the ugly scenes at the end of the World Cup final on July 19 in East Rutherford, N.J., where Spain beat Argentina 1-0 in extra time. Following the final whistle, Molina was seen hitting Spanish star Rodri in the midsection. Paredes put his hands on the throat of Eric Garcia and pushed down the Spanish defender.