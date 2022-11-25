Mexico game will be like a final for Argentina, says Lautaro

Argentina are looking to put their shock 2-1 opening defeat by Saudi Arabia behind them as they prepare for their World Cup Group C match against Mexico on Saturday, a game they now feel they absolutely must win.

The Argentines are also hoping to restore their status as one of the tournament favourites against goal-shy Mexico.

"It will be like a final for us because it is a match that could define our faith in this World Cup," forward Lautaro Martinez told a news conference on Friday.

"It was a heavy blow to our morale (losing to Saudi Arabia) but we are a strong group that is very united.