Harry Kane's move to Germany has not yet yielded the trophies he craved, but in Berlin on Sunday the England captain could quench his craving for silverware in style by winning Euro 2024.

Kane's strike to bring England level in a dramatic semi-final victory over the Netherlands was his 406th goal for clubs and country.

Yet, he is approaching his 31st birthday without a single trophy to his name.

Kane transferred his prolific Premier League form to the Bundesliga with ease last season, scoring 44 times in 45 appearances since joining Bayern Munich from Tottenham for a reported fee of £82 million ($105 million).

Yet it still did not result in collective success as Bayer Leverkusen did not taste defeat once in winning a domestic league and cup double, while Bayern bowed out to eventual winners Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals.