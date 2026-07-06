Brazil had no game plan for Haaland

A World Cup exit is always painful for a team like Brazil. But their defeat to Norway was entirely deserved. Norway were clearly the better side, and that was evident in both their tactical planning and their body language on the pitch. In my analysis, Brazil's elimination can be explained by five key factors, along with several highly effective tactical decisions by Norway.

The first and most obvious issue was Brazil's lack of preparation for Norway's high pressing. I don't think Brazil expected Norway to press so aggressively throughout the match. They probably assumed Norway would defend in a low block and rely on counterattacks. Instead, Norway pushed high up the pitch from the start and consistently disrupted Brazil's buildup.

Normally, Brazil's midfield is well-organised and dynamic, with at least four players actively involved in controlling possession. In this match, however, Brazil often had only two midfielders engaged, allowing Norway to create four-versus-two situations and dominate the center of the pitch.