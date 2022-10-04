Tear gas, locked gates led to Indonesian soccer stampede, spectators say

It was the closing stages of the match, a soccer derby in Indonesia’s East Java province, and 29-year-old spectator Ahmad Nizar Habibi said he had a gut feeling things were about to turn ugly.

“I wanted to leave, but suddenly I heard explosions,” he said, describing rounds of tear gas fired as Saturday’s night-time match ended and fans invaded the field, angered by the home team’s loss.

“We couldn’t see. Fans were screaming and we couldn’t breathe,” said Habibi.