Bangladesh blow away Bhutan to storm into final

It was just the start of a barrage of goals for Bangladesh as Sabina, who had scored five goals against Bhutan in her career earlier, got on the scoresheet in the 18th minute, sending the ball home in front of an empty post.
In the 30th minute, Kirshna Rani Sarkar’s header made it 3-0 for Bangladesh. Five minutes later Rituporna scored from a rebound to make sure Bangladesh goes into halftime leading by 4-0.
The fate of the match was sealed after the first 45 minutes. But Golam Rabbani Choton’s charges kept pushing for goals in the second half and were rewarded just eight minutes into the half, with Sabina scoring her second goal of the match, with a grounded shot which evaded the outstretched right hand of the Bhutanese goalkeeper.
Just three minutes later, Masura scored from a goalmouth melee receiving a free kick from Sabina.
In the 87th minute, Tahura scored from another goalmouth melee.
Bangladesh put the final nail in Bhutan’s coffin in the added time, when Sabina completed her hattrick.
Earlier, Bangladesh defeated the Maldives (3-0), Pakistan (6-0) and India (3-0) to book a spot in the semifinal as Group A champions.
Bangladesh will now play the final on 19 September against the winner of the second semifinal between India and Nepal.
Bangladesh have played the final of the SAFF Women's Championship once before, in 2016. They lost that final to India.