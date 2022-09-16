Bangladesh blow away Bhutan to storm into final

Bangladesh stormed into the final of the SAFF Women’s Championship for the second time in their history, by thrashing Bhutan 8-0 in the semifinal at the Rangasala Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal on Friday.

Bangladesh captain Sabina Khatun scored a hattrick while Sirat Jahan, Krishna Rani, Rituporna Chakma, Masura Parvin and Tahura Khatun scored once each to ensure a dominant victory for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh took a lead in just the second minute when Sirat outfoxed the Bhutanese goalkeeper to find the back of the net.