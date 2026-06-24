England, Ghana close in on World Cup last 32 after draw

England suffered a World Cup setback on Tuesday as Thomas Tuchel's side were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Ghana, leaving them with work still do as they bid to progress to the knockout stage as Group L winners.

Nico O'Reilly came closest to scoring with a late header for England that hit the bar, but after the promise of their opening 4-2 win over Croatia, this was a performance that will raise doubts as to their chances of going all the way and winning the tournament.

They dominated possession and had 19 shots to their opponents' two, yet rarely looked like scoring past Ghana's stand-in goalkeeper Benjamin Asare in a match watched by 63,983 fans at the Gillette Stadium near Boston.