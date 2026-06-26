Dutch ease past Tunisia 3-1 to finish top of Group F

The Netherlands wrapped up top spot in World Cup Group F with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Tunisia on Thursday, capitalising on another error-strewn display from opponents whose calamitous tournament came to a fitting end.

It was a nightmare start for Tunisia as Ellyes Skhiri sliced Denzel Dumfries' cross into his own goal in the third minute. Brian Brobbey doubled the Dutch lead four minutes later when Virgil van Dijk nodded the ball across goal leaving Brobbey with a simple finish from close range after a cleverly worked set piece.