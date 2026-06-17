Football

Switzerland: World Cup squad and jersey numbers

Prothom Alo English Desk
Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group B - Qatar v Switzerland - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, U.S. - June 13, 2026 Switzerland players pose for a team group photo before the matchReuters

Switzerland are in Group B alongside Canada, Bosnia & Herzegovina and Qatar. Here's a look at Switzerland's World Cup squad, jersey numbers, and the clubs each player represents.

Coach: Murat Yakin

Goalkeepers: 1. Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund), 12. Yvon Mvogo (Lorient), 21. Marvin Keller (Young Boys).

Defenders: 2. Miro Muheim (Hamburg), 3. Silvan Widmer (Mainz), 4. Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach), 5. Manuel Akanji (Internazionale), 13. Ricardo Rodriguez (Real Betis), 18. Eray Comert (Valencia), 24. Aurele Amenda (Eintracht Frankfurt), 25. Luca Jaquez (Stuttgart).

Midfielders: 6. Denis Zakaria (Monaco), 8. Remo Freuler (Bologna), 9. Johan Manzambi (Freiburg), 10. Granit Xhaka (Sunderland), 14. Ardon Jashari (Milan), 15. Djibril Sow (Sevilla), 16. Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys), 20. Michel Aebischer (Pisa), 22. Fabian Rieder (Augsburg).

Forwards: 7. Breel Embolo (Rennes), 11. Dan Ndoye (Nottingham Forest), 17. Ruben Vargas (Sevilla), 19. Noah Okafor (Leeds United), 23. Zeki Amdouni (Burnley), 26. Cedric Itten (Fortuna Dusseldorf).

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