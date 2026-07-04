Queiroz recalls Ati-Zigi as Ghana face unbeaten Colombia in World Cup last 32
Colombia made two changes to their starting lineup and Ghana made four for their World Cup round-of-32 meeting on Friday.
Ghana manager Carlos Queiroz replaced goalkeeper Benjamin Asare with Lawrence Ati-Zigi, relying on Ati-Zigi's tournament experience and leadership following his full recovery from a groin injury that sidelined him during the group stage.
The change was one of four for Ghana, who also started Caleb Yirenkyi, Jerome Opoku and Inaki Williams over Jonas Adjetey, Elisha Owusu and Kamaldeen Sulemana.
Colombia made two changes, reinserting Daniel Munoz and Johan Mojica into the team in place of Santiago Arias and Deiver Machado.
Colombia
Camilo Vargas; Daniel Munoz, Jhon Lucumi, Luis Diaz, Jhon Cordoba, James Rodriguez, Jhon Arias, Gustavo Puerta, Jefferson Lerma, Johan Mojica, Davinson Sanchez.
Ghana
Lawrence Ati-Zigi; Caleb Yirenkyi, Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo, Gideon Mensah, Jerome Opoku, Inaki Williams, Derrick Luckassen, Marvin Senaya.