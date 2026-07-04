Football

Queiroz recalls Ati-Zigi as Ghana face unbeaten Colombia in World Cup last 32

Sports Desk
Kansas City, Missouri
Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Colombia v Ghana - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - July 3, 2026 Colombia players during a pitch walkaround before the matchReuters

Colombia made two changes to their starting lineup and Ghana made four for their World Cup round-of-32 meeting on Friday.

Ghana manager Carlos Queiroz replaced goalkeeper Benjamin Asare with Lawrence Ati-Zigi, relying on Ati-Zigi's tournament experience and leadership following his full recovery from a groin injury that sidelined him during the group stage.

The change was one of four for Ghana, who also started Caleb Yirenkyi, Jerome Opoku and Inaki Williams over Jonas Adjetey, Elisha Owusu and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Colombia made two changes, reinserting Daniel Munoz and Johan Mojica into the team in place of Santiago Arias and Deiver Machado.

Colombia

Camilo Vargas; Daniel Munoz, Jhon Lucumi, Luis Diaz, Jhon Cordoba, James Rodriguez, Jhon Arias, Gustavo Puerta, Jefferson Lerma, Johan Mojica, Davinson Sanchez.

Ghana

Lawrence Ati-Zigi; Caleb Yirenkyi, Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo, Gideon Mensah, Jerome Opoku, Inaki Williams, Derrick Luckassen, Marvin Senaya.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Football