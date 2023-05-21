Emiliano Martinez to visit Dhaka in July

Argentina's World Cup winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez wants to visit Bangladesh and has gone out of his way to arrange a one-day trip in Dhaka before his two-day tour of India in July.

Martinez is scheduled to fly to Kolkata on 4 July for a special visit where he will visit the Mohun Bagan football club, attend a football match, meet with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and former India captain Sourav Ganguly among other activities.