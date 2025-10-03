FIFA unveils Trionda, the official ball of the 2026 World Cup

FIFA has unveiled the official match ball for the 2026 World Cup, combining high-tech refinements and design details celebrating the three co-host countries -- the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The ball, called Trionda, was again designed by German manufacturer Adidas, provider of the official World Cup balls since the 1970 tournament.

"I am delighted and proud to present the Trionda," FIFA president Gianni Infantino as the ball was revealed at an event in New York on Thursday.