Nketiah strikes late as leaders Arsenal edge Man Utd in thriller

Arsenal restored their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League with Eddie Nketiah scoring twice in a 3-2 defeat of Manchester United, including a 90th-minute winner, in a rip-roaring clash at The Emirates on Sunday.

It looked as though it would end honours even with United resisting a late Gunners siege but Nketiah tapped in from close range to send the home fans into raptures.

A game that fully lived up to expectations saw Marcus Rashford give United the lead with a stunning early opener only for Nketiah to head Arsenal level in a frantic first half.

Bukayo Saka's flashing drive gave Arsenal the lead in the 53rd minute but Lisandro Martinez's header levelled it up before the hour mark to set up an absorbing finale.

Saka struck the post and Nketiah was denied by David de Gea but the hosts were relentless as they avenged their loss to United earlier in the season -- their sole defeat.