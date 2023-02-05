Arsenal title bid rocked by Everton, dismal Liverpool crash again

Mikel Arteta urged Arsenal to dig deep after a shock 1-0 defeat at Everton dented the Premier League leaders’ title bid, while Liverpool’s troubled season hit a new low with a woeful 3-0 loss at Wolves on Saturday.

Arteta’s side were beaten for just the second time in 20 league games this season as James Tarkowski headed Everton’s winner in the 60th minute.

The Gunners’ only other league defeat came at Manchester United in September.

Arsenal still lead second placed Manchester City by five points, but the champions can close the gap to two points if they win at Tottenham on Sunday.