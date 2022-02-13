Bale returns as Real Madrid held by Villarreal

Real Madrid were held to a goalless draw at Villarreal on Saturday despite the return of Gareth Bale from a lengthy injury absence.

The La Liga leaders' slip-up will give renewed hope to title rivals Sevilla after their 2-0 win over Elche on Friday.

Carlo Ancelotti's Real moved four points clear of second-placed Sevilla at the top as they look to regain the crown they lost to Atletico Madrid last season.

Real struggled in the first half before creating chances after the break but could not find the net. They have scored just once in their last three games.