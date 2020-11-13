Bangladesh beat Nepal after 5 yrs

Bangladesh football team beat Nepal after five years in the first match of the two-match 'Mujib Borsho FIFA International Football Series' 2020 at Bangabandhu National Stadium on Friday.
With the match, Bangladesh returned to international football after about ten months.
The hosts beat their South Asian rival 2-0 much to the jubilation of the home crowd.
National team booters elated the crowd within just ten minutes of the starting of the match as Nabib Newaz Jibon netted the ball brilliantly from a cross of Saad Uddin.
Substitute forward Mahbubur Rahman Sufil doubled the lead in the 71th minute.
Although a total of 8,000 spectators were scheduled to be given entry due to the coronavirus situation, the number seemed to have exceeded.
The winning return to football will surely boost the morale of Jamie Day's men before their FIFA World Cup Qatar' 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 joint qualifications match against host Qatar in Doha on 4 December.
Bangladesh will face Nepal in the second friendly match on 17 November.