Bangladesh beat Nepal after 5 yrs

Bangladesh football team beat Nepal after five years in the first match of the two-match 'Mujib Borsho FIFA International Football Series' 2020 at Bangabandhu National Stadium on Friday.

With the match, Bangladesh returned to international football after about ten months.

The hosts beat their South Asian rival 2-0 much to the jubilation of the home crowd.

National team booters elated the crowd within just ten minutes of the starting of the match as Nabib Newaz Jibon netted the ball brilliantly from a cross of Saad Uddin.