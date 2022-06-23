Bangladesh crush Malaysia 6-0

For them, Ankhi Khatun scored two while captain Sabina Khatun, Siraj Jahan Swapna, Monika Chakma, and N Krishna Rani Sarkar scored one each.
Ankhi put Bangladesh into the lead in the sixth minute. Sabina doubled it in the 26th (2-0).
Ankhi scored her second and Bangladesh's third goal in the 50th minute (3-0). Swapna netted another goal for Bangladesh in the 44th minute of the first half (4-0).
Monika added another to the women in red and green's tally in the 66th minute (5-0). Krishna sealed the fate of the match by scoring the sixth goal for Bangladesh in the 74th minute (6-0).
The women in red and green are playing two FIFA international matches as a part of their preparations for the SAFF Women's Championship 2022, to be held in Nepal during 12-24 August, and to improve their FIFA ranking.
Malaysia will play their last match Sunday at the same venue.