Bangladesh face Indonesia after 14 years on Wednesday

In a pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Bangladesh team’s skipper Jamal Bhuyan was hopeful for a positive outcome from Wednesday’s match.
He said they are prepared for this game and all his boys are looking forward to it, though it would be a tough encounter.
The Bangladesh skipper admitted that Indonesia is a strong team but he thinks that his boys would be able to compete against the host team and put a good performance on the pitch.
Replying to a question, Jamal said they played against Indonesia 14 years back and it would be good experience for the players to play against Indonesia because the match would be tough and challenging for the team.
Bangladesh and Indonesia have faced off six times in the past, with Indonesia winning four, Bangladesh winning once and the other game ending in a draw.
Bangladesh’s only win over the Asian opponents came in 1985 in a FIFA World Cup qualifier game, where they won by 2-1 goals.
The match will remain open for all spectators. Nine thousand fans will be able to enjoy the match and seven thousand tickets have already been sold.
After playing the FIFA friendly match against Indonesia, Bangladesh will then move to Malaysia to participate in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers scheduled to be held from 8-14 June.