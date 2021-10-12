Bangladesh face Nepal in do-or die match Wednesday

Jamal further said the support which they have been getting in Maldives is brilliant so far and he hoped it would continue tomorrow and the Bangladesh fans would get tickets and enjoy the national team’s match, reports BSS.
Jamal also said they would get the Bangladeshi spectators a good match and hoped to win the match against Nepal.
Team’s head coach Oscar Bruzon said, “Our confidence brings us to a beautiful position .... We need to win the game against Nepal in 90 minute.... Definitely we can do it and hope tomorrow will be a beautiful day for us.... We’re ready and capable.... Nepal is a strong team and shown their capability in the tournament.... they (Nepal) played very effective football style.... We want to play the final and we have been working for that in the last 20 days.”
Bangladesh has played a good brand of football in the competition so far and has won one, drawn one and lost one match. The team is currently occupying the 4th place with four points from three matches. Bangladesh have no option left to win against Nepal to go to the final.
Before the all-important match against Nepal, Jamal Bhuyan and Co. got enough time to recovery and prepare them. It’s expected that they will take to the field against Nepal with full of energy and new vigour to snatch victory as a draw will make them out from the final race.
Earlier, Bangladesh made a winning start beating Sri Lanka by a solitary goal in their tournament opening match and came from behind to force mighty India to play a 1-1 goal draw in their second match. Bangladesh, however, could not keep the tempo after going down a 0-2 defeat to Maldives in their third match of the tournament.
On the other hand, Nepal are in a comfortable position in the points table standing second position with two wins and a loss from three matches. Nepal need only a draw against Bangladesh to confirm their spot of final of the tournament.
Earlier, Nepal got off to a winning start beating 1-0 goal in their tournament opening match and defeated Sri Lanka by 3-2 goals in their second match of the championship. They lost to India by conceding a goal in the dying moment of the match.
Bangladesh squad: Sahidul Alam, Anisur Rahman, Ashraful Islam Rana, Rahmat Mia, Bishwanath Ghosh, Topu Barman, Riyadul Hasan, Yeasin Arafat, Razaul Karim Sohel Rana, Saad Uddin Biplo Ahmed, Jamal Bhuyan, Rakib Hossain, Suman Reza, Tariq Raihan Kazi, Mahbubur Rahman, Mohammad Ibrahim, Matin Miah, Mohammad Atiqur Rahman Fahad, Jewel Rana, Tutul Hosain Badsha and Mohammad Hridoy.