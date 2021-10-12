Football

SAFF Championship

Bangladesh face Nepal in do-or die match Wednesday

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh will progress into final of SAFF Championship 2021 only if they can beat Nepal on Wednesday
Bangladesh will progress into final of SAFF Championship 2021 only if they can beat Nepal on WednesdayBFF

It’ll be an acid test for Bangladesh as the boys in red and green face Nepal in their do-or die match of the SAFF Championship scheduled to be held Wednesday at National Football Stadium in Male, the capital of Maldives.

Private satellite channel T-Sports will telecast the match live that kicks off at 5:00pm (Bangladesh time).

Addressing at a pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Bangladesh skipper Jamal Bhuyan said, “The group we have now is a very strong and the best players of Bangladesh Premier League are playing in the team ... most of the players know that we can make a history tomorrow if we able to win, we can go to the final ... so I have confidence in my players they will give their hundred per cent and we’ll see a fresh Bangladeshi team tomorrow.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Jamal further said the support which they have been getting in Maldives is brilliant so far and he hoped it would continue tomorrow and the Bangladesh fans would get tickets and enjoy the national team’s match, reports BSS.

Jamal also said they would get the Bangladeshi spectators a good match and hoped to win the match against Nepal.

default-image

Team’s head coach Oscar Bruzon said, “Our confidence brings us to a beautiful position .... We need to win the game against Nepal in 90 minute.... Definitely we can do it and hope tomorrow will be a beautiful day for us.... We’re ready and capable.... Nepal is a strong team and shown their capability in the tournament.... they (Nepal) played very effective football style.... We want to play the final and we have been working for that in the last 20 days.”

Bangladesh has played a good brand of football in the competition so far and has won one, drawn one and lost one match. The team is currently occupying the 4th place with four points from three matches. Bangladesh have no option left to win against Nepal to go to the final.

Advertisement

Before the all-important match against Nepal, Jamal Bhuyan and Co. got enough time to recovery and prepare them. It’s expected that they will take to the field against Nepal with full of energy and new vigour to snatch victory as a draw will make them out from the final race.

default-image

Earlier, Bangladesh made a winning start beating Sri Lanka by a solitary goal in their tournament opening match and came from behind to force mighty India to play a 1-1 goal draw in their second match. Bangladesh, however, could not keep the tempo after going down a 0-2 defeat to Maldives in their third match of the tournament.

On the other hand, Nepal are in a comfortable position in the points table standing second position with two wins and a loss from three matches. Nepal need only a draw against Bangladesh to confirm their spot of final of the tournament.

default-image

Earlier, Nepal got off to a winning start beating 1-0 goal in their tournament opening match and defeated Sri Lanka by 3-2 goals in their second match of the championship. They lost to India by conceding a goal in the dying moment of the match.

Bangladesh squad: Sahidul Alam, Anisur Rahman, Ashraful Islam Rana, Rahmat Mia, Bishwanath Ghosh, Topu Barman, Riyadul Hasan, Yeasin Arafat, Razaul Karim Sohel Rana, Saad Uddin Biplo Ahmed, Jamal Bhuyan, Rakib Hossain, Suman Reza, Tariq Raihan Kazi, Mahbubur Rahman, Mohammad Ibrahim, Matin Miah, Mohammad Atiqur Rahman Fahad, Jewel Rana, Tutul Hosain Badsha and Mohammad Hridoy.

Read more from Football
Advertisement