Bangladesh face Nepal in do-or die match Wednesday

It’ll be an acid test for Bangladesh as the boys in red and green face Nepal in their do-or die match of the SAFF Championship scheduled to be held Wednesday at National Football Stadium in Male, the capital of Maldives.

Private satellite channel T-Sports will telecast the match live that kicks off at 5:00pm (Bangladesh time).

Addressing at a pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Bangladesh skipper Jamal Bhuyan said, “The group we have now is a very strong and the best players of Bangladesh Premier League are playing in the team ... most of the players know that we can make a history tomorrow if we able to win, we can go to the final ... so I have confidence in my players they will give their hundred per cent and we’ll see a fresh Bangladeshi team tomorrow.”