Bangladesh face Sri Lanka in afternoon

Replying a question, Jamal said “Off course it’s a good motivation for us as a lot Bangladeshi fans are here to support us ... we are very happy for that ... in yesterday’s (Wednesday) practice session fans came to watch out the team’s practice which was an extra motivation for us.”

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will miss the service of midfielder Sohel Rana and defender Rezaul Karim, who will not be a part of Bangladesh’s first match against Sri Lanka due to fever.

Ahead of the first match, the Bangladesh team had their final training session on Thursday afternoon at the Henveiru training pitch under the supervision of Oscar Bruzon.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka has not been able to play any friendlies before they start their campaign in the SAFF Championship, due to Covid-19 restrictions.