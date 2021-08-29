Bangladesh Football team reaches Kyrgyzstan

In the Tri-nation cup, head coach Jamie Day’s Bangladesh will face Palestine on 5 September before taking on hosts Kyrgyzstan on 7 September within the FIFA window.
The Bangladesh booters will also play a friendly match against hosts Kyrgyzstan U-23 side on 9 September as part of their preparation for the SAFF Championship in the Maldives next October.
Bangladesh team, which is staying in ART Hotel in Bishkek, will make their first practice session at Sports City Field, Kant City in Kyrgyzstan on Sunday.
Local temperature at between 30 and 36 degree celsius is comfortable for the Bangladesh team, the BFF release added.