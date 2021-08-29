Football

Tri-nation Cup

Bangladesh Football team reaches Kyrgyzstan

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh National Football team reached the Kyrgyzstan capital Bishkek on Saturday afternoon to play in the Tri-nation Cup Football. Hosts Kyrgyzstan and Palestine are the other two teams, reports UNB.

Bangladesh team, which left the capital early Saturday, reached at Bishkek 1:10pm (Bangladesh time). All the players and officials are in sound health, said a BFF media release Saturday evening.

In the Tri-nation cup, head coach Jamie Day’s Bangladesh will face Palestine on 5 September before taking on hosts Kyrgyzstan on 7 September within the FIFA window.

The Bangladesh booters will also play a friendly match against hosts Kyrgyzstan U-23 side on 9 September as part of their preparation for the SAFF Championship in the Maldives next October.

Bangladesh team, which is staying in ART Hotel in Bishkek, will make their first practice session at Sports City Field, Kant City in Kyrgyzstan on Sunday.

Local temperature at between 30 and 36 degree celsius is comfortable for the Bangladesh team, the BFF release added.

