Bangladesh to apply new tactics against strong Palestine tonight

Bangladesh national football team will start their three-nation cup campaign as they face strong Palestine in a match scheduled to be held at Dolen Omuzakov Stadium in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Sunday night.

The match will kick off at 8.30pm (Bangladesh Time), reports BSS.

Bangladesh will face an uphill task to tame Palestine in their Sunday’s opening match of the tournament as the team is ranked 102, which is 86 places ahead of Bangladesh in the FIFA rankings. Palestine have not lost against Bangladesh in the last five matches since 2006 winning four matches and one ending in a draw.