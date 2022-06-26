Bangladesh women’s team draw second friendly against Malaysia

Bangladesh women’s football team drew the second match of the two-match Friendly series against Malaysia to win the series 1-0 at Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Shipahi Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city’s Kamalapur on Sunday.

This is the maiden int’l series victory for the Bangladesh women’s football team in home soil, reports BSS.

Malaysia staged a brilliant fightback in this match after getting thrashed 6-0 in the opening game.