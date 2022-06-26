Football

Bangladesh women’s team draw second friendly against Malaysia

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Bangladesh women's team failed to breach Malaysia's defence in a friendly match at the Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Shipahi Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur on Sunday
Bangladesh women's team failed to breach Malaysia's defence in a friendly match at the Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Shipahi Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur on SundayShamsul Hoque

Bangladesh women’s football team drew the second match of the two-match Friendly series against Malaysia to win the series 1-0 at Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Shipahi Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city’s Kamalapur on Sunday.

This is the maiden int’l series victory for the Bangladesh women’s football team in home soil, reports BSS.

Malaysia staged a brilliant fightback in this match after getting thrashed 6-0 in the opening game.

After the defeat in the first match, Malaysian coach spoke about the need to work on defense and it reflected on the field on Sunday.

Malaysia adopted a defensive strategy and Bangladesh could not penetrate their defense.

default-image

After a thumping 6-0 drubbing over Malaysian in the first match, it was presumed that Sabina Khatun and Co. will repeat their same performance in the second match. But Malaysia played much better football and did not concede any goal.

Bangladesh launched series of attacks in the beginning of the match and maintained it till the final whistle. Though Sabina and Co. couldn’t get on the scoresheet, due to lackings in finishing, they entertained the crowd with their positive intent.

Read more from Football
Post Comment