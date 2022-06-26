Bangladesh women’s team draw second friendly against Malaysia

After the defeat in the first match, Malaysian coach spoke about the need to work on defense and it reflected on the field on Sunday.
Malaysia adopted a defensive strategy and Bangladesh could not penetrate their defense.
After a thumping 6-0 drubbing over Malaysian in the first match, it was presumed that Sabina Khatun and Co. will repeat their same performance in the second match. But Malaysia played much better football and did not concede any goal.
Bangladesh launched series of attacks in the beginning of the match and maintained it till the final whistle. Though Sabina and Co. couldn’t get on the scoresheet, due to lackings in finishing, they entertained the crowd with their positive intent.