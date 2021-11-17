Bangladesh’s hope for final shattered

Bangladesh’s hope of playing final of the Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa Trophy four nations international tournament shattered as they suffered a 1-2 goal defeat to host Sri Lanka in their last match of the tournament at Racecourse ground in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Tuesday night.

Despite standing at the comfortable position in the points table with four points, Bangladesh needed only one point to go into the final, but they failed to snatch the point from Sri Lanka who showed good brand of football and ensured their ticket of final, fully utilising their home ground advantage, reports BSS.