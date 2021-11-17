Bangladesh’s hope for final shattered

With the day’s win, the host side will now play the final match against Seychelles who earlier confirmed their ticket to final as the first team eliminating the Maldives after playing to a goalless draw in the first match of the day.
In the day’s match, forward Ahmed Waseem Razeek opened an account scoring the first goal for Sri Lanka in the 25th minute while after the breather substitute Jewel Rana restored the parity for Bangladesh in the 71st minute of the match.
Razeek sealed the victory scoring his second goal for Sri Lanka converting a spot kick in the 91st minute of the match.
After conceding the second goal, Bangladesh could not come back in the match in the remaining proceeding and they had to leave the field with the disappointing result.
Squads:
Sri Lanka: Sujan Perera (C), Harsha Fernando, Duckson Puslas, Charitha Rathnayake, Kavindu Ishan, Asikur Rahuman, Chalana Chameera, Ahamed Waseem Razeek, Hamilton Omole Marvin, Ahamed Shazny and Sasanga Dilhara.
Bangladesh: Rahmat Mia, Topu Barman, Jamal Bhuyan (C), Suman Reza, Sushanto Tripura, Anisur Rahman, Mohammad Ibrahim, Tutul Hosain Badsha, Atiqur Rahman Fahad, Mohammad Ridoy and Rakib Hossain.