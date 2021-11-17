Football

Four-nation tournament

Bangladesh’s hope for final shattered

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh’s hope of playing final of the Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa Trophy four nations international tournament shattered as they suffered a 1-2 goal defeat to host Sri Lanka in their last match of the tournament at Racecourse ground in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Tuesday night.

Despite standing at the comfortable position in the points table with four points, Bangladesh needed only one point to go into the final, but they failed to snatch the point from Sri Lanka who showed good brand of football and ensured their ticket of final, fully utilising their home ground advantage, reports BSS.

With the day’s win, the host side will now play the final match against Seychelles who earlier confirmed their ticket to final as the first team eliminating the Maldives after playing to a goalless draw in the first match of the day.

In the day’s match, forward Ahmed Waseem Razeek opened an account scoring the first goal for Sri Lanka in the 25th minute while after the breather substitute Jewel Rana restored the parity for Bangladesh in the 71st minute of the match.

Razeek sealed the victory scoring his second goal for Sri Lanka converting a spot kick in the 91st minute of the match.

After conceding the second goal, Bangladesh could not come back in the match in the remaining proceeding and they had to leave the field with the disappointing result.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Sujan Perera (C), Harsha Fernando, Duckson Puslas, Charitha Rathnayake, Kavindu Ishan, Asikur Rahuman, Chalana Chameera, Ahamed Waseem Razeek, Hamilton Omole Marvin, Ahamed Shazny and Sasanga Dilhara.

Bangladesh: Rahmat Mia, Topu Barman, Jamal Bhuyan (C), Suman Reza, Sushanto Tripura, Anisur Rahman, Mohammad Ibrahim, Tutul Hosain Badsha, Atiqur Rahman Fahad, Mohammad Ridoy and Rakib Hossain.

