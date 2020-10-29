Barca overcome Juve as Morata has three goals disallowed

Ousmane Dembele struck early and Lionel Messi converted a late penalty as Barcelona won 2-0 at Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday after Alvaro Morata had three goals disallowed for offside for the Serie A side.

Dembele struck with a deflected shot in the 14th minute for a Barcelona side smarting from Saturday's home defeat by Real Madrid and rocked by the resignation of club president Josep Maria Bartomeu on Tuesday.

Messi capped a fluid display from Ronald Koeman's side by firing home the 14th penalty of his Champions League career to seal Barca's first-ever win over Juventus in Turin and leave them top of Group G with six points from two games.