Barca president Laporta 'embarrassed' after Eintracht fans flood Camp Nou

Barcelona President Joan Laporta said he was "embarrassed and ashamed" after a reported 30,000 Eintracht Frankfurt fans made it into the Camp Nou for Thursday's Europa League quarter-final despite away fans only being allocated 5,000 tickets.

Barca were sensationally knocked out of the competition by the Germans after winger Filip Kostic scored twice in a 3-2 victory that saw Eintracht advance 4-3 on aggregate.

While Barca were expecting huge backing at the stadium ESPN reported there were close to 30,000 Eintracht fans among the 79,468 crowd.