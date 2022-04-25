Barca wobble continues as Rayo win puts Real Madrid on brink of title

Barcelona should still have enough for the top four given they sit six points clear of Real Betis in fifth, with five games left to play, but winning this game in hand against an out-of-form Rayo side would certainly have made the run-in more comfortable.

"There are games that get complicated because we don't start how we should," said Xavi. "It's a shame because it was a golden opportunity."

Instead, their form, as much as their position, will be a real concern for coach Xavi, whose team have now won only twice in their last six matches.

This loss comes after they were beaten at home by Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League quarter-finals and then defeated by Cadiz in La Liga, also 1-0.

"We're struggling a lot at home," said Sergio Busquets. "We're in this negative dynamic at Camp Nou. We have a cushion and we had a chance to take advantage but we haven't managed it."