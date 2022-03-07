Baridhara earn exciting victory

Aizar Akmatov opened an account scoring the first goal for Sheikh Russel in the 8th minute and Esmaël Gonçalves doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Sheikh Russel in the 11th minute of the match.
Baridhara however staged a brilliant fight back in a span of two minutes as Saiddoston Fozilov reduced the margin scoring the first goal in the 39th minute and Sujon restored the parity scoring the second goal in the 40th minute of the match.
At one stage it was seemed the match were heading for a draw but, there were probably more drama remained in the match as Sujon sealed the victory scoring his second and third goal for Baridhara in the 94th minute, few seconds before the final whistle.
Uttar Baridhara Club dominated all through the proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day while Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra played good football in the first half but they failed to keep the tempo in the second half. As a result, they had to leave the field with empty hand.
Monday's matches: Bangladesh Police Football Club vs Swadhinata Krira Sangha at Shaheed Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi and Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra vs Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj. Bothe matches kick off at 3.30pm.