Baridhara earn exciting victory

Forward Sujon Biswas scored brace as Uttar Baridhara Club, came from behind, registered their second victory in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football beating Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra by an exciting 3-2 goals held today (Sunday) at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj, reports BSS.

With the day's win, Uttar Baridhara Club improved their tally to seven points from seven matches while Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra remained at their previous credit of five points playing the same number of outings.

In the proceeding, Sujan Biswas scored two goals while he was well supported by Uzbekistan defender Saiddoston Fozilov, who scored a lone goal for Baridhara. Kyrgyzstan defender Aizar Akmatov and Bissau-Guinean forward Esmaël Gonçalves scored one goal each for Sheikh Russel KC. The match was locked 2-2 at the breather.