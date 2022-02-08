Bashundhara Kings beat Uttar Baridhara 1-0

On Monday, Bosnian striker Stojan Vranjes scored the all-important deciding goals as early as the first third of the match- decider for the defending champions Kings in the 27th minute by a placing shot, off a long cross by Mohammad Ibrahim (2-0).
Bashundhara Kings have now managed three points from two matches to get back the winning feeling, even as the trophy cabinet remains bare for the 2021-22 season.
Kings will enter every domestic competition they play in this year as favourites, having bagged 3 of the 4 official BFF titles last year. Already though, twice this season they have fallen short: in both the Independence Cup and Federation Cup.
Uttar Baridhara Club remained at bottom of the league with empty hand with two successive defeats after conceding 1-2 goals losses against Sheikh Jamal DC in the first match.