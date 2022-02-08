Bashundhara Kings beat Uttar Baridhara 1-0

Twice-defending champions Bashundhara Kings tasted their first win in this season's 12-team Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) beating neighbours Uttar Baridhara Club 1-0 at the Bir Shreshtha Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj on Monday, reports UNB.

Kings remain favourites to complete a hat-trick of championships in the country's most prestigious football competition this time, despite starting their league campaign on a frustrating note losing the opening fixture to newcomers Swadhinata KS 2-1 in Tongi last Thursday, one of the biggest upsets in the competition's history.