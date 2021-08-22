Bashundhara Kings take lead after goalless draw with Bengaluru

Zico made two brilliant saves in the 72nd and 83rd minutes during Bengaluru’s barrage of attacks, apart from another lucky save in the 74th minute.
Bengaluru’s Cleiton was causing the worry as Costa’s header comes off from the bottom of the horizontal. The Blues were nearly celebrating but the ball is deemed to have bounced in front of the goal-line for Anisur, who eventually saved it.
Kings coach Oscar Bruzon was disappointed in the day’s performances of his boys, particularly considering ATK Mohun Bagan - who later in the evening went two points up the group standings.
Bashundhara Kings will face Indian champions ATK Mohun Bagan FC on Tuesday (24 August) at 5:00pm (BST) at same venue to decide group title.
Despite the day’s draw, Indian captain Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC eliminated from the meet with one point from two matches and will play Maziya SRC of the Maldives in the last match on Tuesday at 10:00pm (BDST).
Earlier, Bashundhara Kings made a good start in their first AFC Cup campaign outplaying another Maldivian side TC Sports Club by 5-1 goals in last year’s cancelled tournament, featuring goals by former Argentina international Hernan Barcos.
In this year’s AFC Cup, Bashundhara Kings also started the Group D campaign beating Maldives champions Maziya Sports & Recreation Club by 2-0 goals while Indian league champions ATK Mohun Bagan of Kolkata made a good start beating Bengaluru FC by 2-0 goals, both at the National Football Stadium in Male last Wednesday.