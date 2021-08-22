Bashundhara Kings take lead after goalless draw with Bengaluru

Bangladesh Premier League champions Bashundhara Kings took lead in four- team Group D of the AFC Cup Football 2021 after a goalless draw with Bengaluru FC in a hard-fought match at the National Football Stadium in Male on Saturday.

The match was evenly contested in the first half, but the Blues led by Sunil Chhetri, dominated the Bangladesh champions in the 2nd half, especially the last 20 minutes, reports UNB.

Kings’ national colour goalkeeper Anisur Rahman Zico displayed his brilliance again and helped his team snatch an important point fending off the opponent’s huge pressure.