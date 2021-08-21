Bashundhara Kings to face Bengaluru in afternoon

Bangladesh Premier League champions Bashundhara Kings will take on India’s Bengaluru FC in their second match of the AFC Cup 2021 Group D South Zone at the National Football Stadium of Male on Saturday afternoon, reports IANS.

Kings beat Maldives’ Maziya Sports & Recreation 2-0 in their first match on Wednesday while Bengaluru FC, led by Sunil Chhetri, suffered a 2-0 defeat in their first match against India’s ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) on Wednesday.

Bengaluru will be under pressure to win against the Kings and stay in the hunt for the next round.