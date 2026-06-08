Football

Brazil tabs Ederson to replace injured Wesley in World Cup squad

AFP
New York, US
(FILES) Brazil's defender #02 Wesley controls the ball during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Brazil and Chile, at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on 4 September, 2025. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced on 7 June, 2026, that fullback Wesley, who suffered a muscle injury, will be replaced by midfielder Ederson on the roster for the 2026 World Cup, which kicks off on 11 June.AFP

The Brazilian football federation (CBF) announced on Sunday injured full-back Wesley will be replaced in the World Cup squad by midfielder Ederson.

Wesley suffered the injury in Saturday's 2-1 friendly win over Egypt before leaving the field in tears.

Atalanta's 26-year-old Ederson made the last of his three international appearances in March 2025.

"The Brazilian Football Confederation announces that the player Wesley was re-evaluated this Sunday by the medical staff of the Brazilian National Team and underwent imaging tests," the CBF said.

"The MRI revealed a muscle injury in the adductor muscle of his left thigh.

"In light of the diagnosis, the CBF announces the call-up of the player Ederson, who will join the squad this Monday in the United States," the governing body added.

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil start their campaign on Saturday against Morocco before facing Haiti and Scotland in Group C.

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