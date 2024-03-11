Man City survive Liverpool 'tsunami' to leave title race on knife-edge

Pep Guardiola said Manchester City survived a second-half "tsunami" from Liverpool to secure a 1-1 draw that leaves three sides separated by just one point at the top of the Premier League.

Arsenal lead the way on goal difference from Liverpool with defending champions City just one point back in third.

Guardiola is still to win in front of a crowd at Anfield as City's only victory stretching back to 2003 remains in a behind closed doors clash in 2021.

However, the visitors were the happier to escape with a point after Liverpool laid siege to the City goal after Alexis Mac Allister's penalty cancelled out John Stones' first-half opener.

The final Premier League clash between Jurgen Klopp and Guardiola did not disappoint as Liverpool roared back in a breathless second half despite being depleted by injury.

Klopp's men could have regrets if they do not go on to break City's run of three consecutive titles, though, as they missed a plethora of chances to secure a crucial win and were controversially denied a second penalty deep into stoppage time.

"I think that is a game that defined what both clubs have been for many years," said Guardiola. "Sooner or later in this stadium it is like a tsunami!"

A share of the spoils leaves Arsenal as the winners of the weekend as eight consecutive league victories have taken the Gunners top, but they travel to City in their next league match on 31 March.