Belgium bounce back to crush Poland 6-1

Belgium tore Poland apart to win their Nations League match 6-1 in Brussels on Wednesday.

Belgium lost their opening game to neighbours Netherlands but responded with an increasingly dominant performance and finished the game with five goals in just over 30 minutes.

"It brings extra emotion when you lose against your rivals so that was definitely a motivator tonight," said Belgium coach Roberto Martinez.

"Against The Netherlands we were passive, waiting, insecure. Now we were a team instead of individuals."

Belgium suffered another early setback on Wednesday as the visitors took the lead after 28 minutes as star striker Robert Lewandowski struck with his 22nd goal for club and country in 2022.