Benzema misses two penalties in Real Madrid win over Osasuna

Karim Benzema missed two penalties in seven minutes on Wednesday but Real Madrid still had enough to defeat Osasuna 3-1 as they continued their march towards the La Liga title.

Benzema was looking for his 45th goal of the season but was twice denied by Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera, who both times dived to his right and both times made the save with Madrid leading 2-1 at El Sadar.

But Osasuna were unable to find an equaliser in the second half and Madrid added a third in injury-time, Vinicius Junior teeing up Lucas Vazquez for an easy finish.

David Alaba's opener had earlier been cancelled out by Osasuna's Ante Budimir, before Marco Asensio restored Madrid's advantage on the stroke of half-time.

Carlo Ancelotti was unconcerned by Benzema's misses from the spot.