‘We made history’: Emotional Man City players hail treble success

Grealish, who joined City from Aston Villa for a British record 100 million pounds ($126 million) in 2021, has been one of City’s standout performers this season and was overcome with emotion at the final whistle.

“This is what you work your whole life for. I’m just so happy,” Grealish said. “I was awful today (Saturday) but I don’t care.

“I’ve just said to (Guardiola), ‘I want to thank you because you’ve made this happen for me. You put so much faith in me, buying me for a lot of money.’ Even last year when I was playing crap he stayed there with me and this year he’s given me that platform ... He’s just a genius.”