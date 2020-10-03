BFF goes to polls today

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) and much talked about Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Election 2020 is set to be held today (Saturday) at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital, reports UNB.
A 21-member full panel named Sommillito Parishad led by long serving president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin will compete against Sheikh Mohammad Aslam- led 19-member Samonnay Parishad in the election, apart from an independent presidential candidate Shafiqul Islam Manik.
The Sheikh Aslam, Mohiuddin Mohi and Sheikh Maruf-led Samonnay Parishad panel, backed Bangladesh District and Divisional Football Association and Football Club Association, will compete in 19 posts out of 21, except president and one vice president, against Kazi Salahuddin's 21-member full panel.
The Samonnay Parishad failed to give a candidate for the hot seat of BFF president as the long serving BFF vice president Badal Roy withdrew his candidature (after expiry of date line) from the supreme post of BFF citing his critical health conditions.
However, the name of Badal Roy will be included in the ballot paper as president candidate along with Kazi Salahuddin and Shafiqul Islam Manik for his late withdrawal.
At the last moment, Badal started electioneering and seeking votes for him. “I was sick. Now I’m feeling better and ready to compete in the polls. I will be grateful and take charge as president if the voters elect me.”
He also asked the voters to cast vote for Samonnay Parishad. However, the Samonnay Parishad said they do not have any candidate for the president post. Badal Roy is an independent candidate.
The BFF elections held in 2016 was full of excitement, speculation, allegations and anticipation of results as two strong panels were competed, but four years later this time, most of those elements are absent, apart from some enthusiasm from football fans who launched social media campaigns to bring about a change in leadership and revive the country's football.
The previous three elections were fought fiercely between two panels, each backed by influential organisers, but this time around talk of a big spark was seemingly extinguished even before it was lit when District and Divisional Football Association secretary general Tarafder Mohammad Ruhul Amin pulled out of the election.
Incumbent president Kazi Salahuddin has formed a full panel, keeping most of his executive committee members while the opposition panel could not even choose a presidential candidate.
Salahuddin, who has ruled the BFF for the last 12 years as president, will face a challenge from his fellow ex-national footballer, as well as ex-national coach Shafiqul Islam Manik, apart from Badal Roy.
Manik, 52, a former sports secretary of DUCSU, who trained national football team and a number of leading BPL teams, surprisingly came to scenario in the last moment collecting nomination paper for the hot seat of BFF, however, made the election someway meaningful after prospective candidate Tarafder Md Ruhul Amin declined to compete in the dying moment.
Former national striker Sheikh Mohammad Aslam who earlier challenged sitting senior vice president and his district mate Abdus Salam Murshedy MP in the post, will lead the Samonnay Parishad, in absence of president candidate
Forty seven candidates will compete for the 21 posts of the BFF Executive Committee -- three for the hot seat of president, two for the senior vice president, eight for vice president and 34 for executive members in the BFF Polls.
Some 139 councilors of BFF will exercise their voting right to elect one president, one senior vice president, four vice presidents and 15 EC members from 2:00pm to 6:00pm at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital, followed by its AGM at the same venue on the day.