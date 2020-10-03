BFF goes to polls today

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) and much talked about Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Election 2020 is set to be held today (Saturday) at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital, reports UNB.

A 21-member full panel named Sommillito Parishad led by long serving president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin will compete against Sheikh Mohammad Aslam- led 19-member Samonnay Parishad in the election, apart from an independent presidential candidate Shafiqul Islam Manik.

The Sheikh Aslam, Mohiuddin Mohi and Sheikh Maruf-led Samonnay Parishad panel, backed Bangladesh District and Divisional Football Association and Football Club Association, will compete in 19 posts out of 21, except president and one vice president, against Kazi Salahuddin's 21-member full panel.