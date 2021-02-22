BFF must take action immediately

Online betting strikes club football, a new threat to the country’s football arena.

The allegation of involving in online betting has been made against Arambagh Krira Sangha and Brothers Union Football Club.

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) sent letters to the respective clubs [Arambagh KS and Brothers Union FC] seeking the explanation of allegations of match-fixing, spot fixing or online betting. The burning issue makes the country’s football arena heated.

The country’s former four legendary footballers expressed their deep concern over the matters and urged BFF to take action against these anomalies.

Golam Sarwar Tipu

Extremely in bad shape

I have understood the matter by reading newspaper. This is a new issue [online betting], which triggers an outcry in the country’s football arena.

No news could be worse than such allegations made against the traditional Brother’s Union FC and area-based team Arambagh KS.

If the betting goes on unabated, the state of country's football will deteriorate terribly. So along with regular players, the surveillance will have to be enforced on benched players too especially on goal keepers. Clubs will have to deal the matters with honesty. But if the club itself involves in it, then the condition will degrade.

People are being returned to the field to enjoy football matches as the clubs started hiring foreign footballers for last two to three years. If the situation [betting] prevails, supporters will turn their face away from football.