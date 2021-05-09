BFF picks up 33 footballers for World Cup qualifier

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) on Saturday initially picked 33 footballers to form a national team for the next month's three qualification matches of FIFA World Cup 2022.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play Afghanistan, India and Oman in their group matches on 4, 7 and 15 June respectively. All the matches will be held in Doha.

All the 31 players, who earned call up in the national camp for the recently concluded tri-nation tournament in Nepal, except Tutul Hossain Badsha, again included in the day's preliminary squad.

Besides, three footballers--Topu Barman, Tariq Kazi and Mohammad Ibrahim --returned in the team. Among the players, 10 are from Bashundhara Kings.