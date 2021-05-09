BFF picks up 33 footballers for World Cup qualifier

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) on Saturday initially picked 33 footballers to form a national team for the next month's three qualification matches of FIFA World Cup 2022.
Bangladesh are scheduled to play Afghanistan, India and Oman in their group matches on 4, 7 and 15 June respectively. All the matches will be held in Doha.
All the 31 players, who earned call up in the national camp for the recently concluded tri-nation tournament in Nepal, except Tutul Hossain Badsha, again included in the day's preliminary squad.
Besides, three footballers--Topu Barman, Tariq Kazi and Mohammad Ibrahim --returned in the team. Among the players, 10 are from Bashundhara Kings.
The camp of the national team will start soon after the arrival of team's head coach Jamie Day from England next Monday.
Selected footballers are - Anisur Rahman Zico, Bishwanath Ghose, Rimon Hossain, Topu Barman, Masuk Miya Jony, Biplu Ahmed, Mahbubur Rahman Sufil, Matin Miah, Mohammad Ibrahim, Tariq Kazi, Shahidul Alam Sohel, Sohel Rana, Saaduddin, Rahmat Miya, Riadul Hasan, Yeasin Arafat, Jamal Bhuiyan, Abu Shahed, Imran Hasan Rimon, Faisal Ahmed Fahim, Mehedi Hasan, Mehedi Hasan Royal, Mohammad Emon, Ashraful Islam Rana, Mohammad Abdullah, Manik Hosssin Mollah, Rakib Hossain, Habibur Rahman Shohag, Atiquzzaman, Rezaul Karim, Mitul Marma, Sumon Reza and Mohammad Jewel.