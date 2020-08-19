BFF’s election schedule to be announced 3 Sept

The election schedule of the much-talked Bangladesh Football Federation will be announced on September 3, one month before the congress, reports BSS.

The BFF chief election commissioner Mebah Uddin after the meeting through a video message on Wednesday said, "We’ll sit again on 3 September and announce the election schedule of BFF on the same day.”

“Our aim is to publish the final voter list fifteen days before the election date so that the BFF can publish the list in their website as well as to hang the list at their notice board to inform all,” he added.