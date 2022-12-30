‘Our greatest idol’: Brazilians pay homage to Pele

As soon as they got the news, Antonio Pereira and his son started running: Pele, the man widely considered the greatest footballer of all time, had died, and they wanted to be there to mourn him.

Pereira and 12-year-old Luis Eduardo were not the only ones overcome with emotion – a flood of fans of Brazil’s most revered sporting icon descended on Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in Sao Paulo Thursday after Pele’s family and doctors confirmed his death at age 82.

“He’s our greatest idol, the greatest footballer of all time,” Antonio told AFP, after running 1.5 kilometers (almost a mile) to the hospital, where Pele died a month after being admitted for what turned out to be his final battle with colon cancer.