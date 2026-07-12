England's Kane confirms golf outing with Trump, praises president's game

England captain Harry Kane has confirmed he once played golf with US President Donald Trump, describing the experience as "surreal" and praising the president's game.

Trump told reporters earlier this week that he had played golf with Kane, calling the England striker a great player and a good golfer.

Speaking on Friday on the eve of their World Cupquarter-final match against Norway, Kane confirmed the round took place in Palm Beach, Florida, about 18 months ago.

"I played all right, to be honest," Kane told reporters in Miami. "He invited me to play when I was down in Palm Beach. So yeah, when the president invites you somewhere ...